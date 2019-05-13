The Mecca Sports Bar and Grill is ‘THE place to watch sports in Milwaukee’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at The Mecca Sports Bar and Grill. The Mecca is located in Deer District by Fiserv Forum. The bar has state-of-the-art audio and video equipment -- including a 42-foot wide ultra HD screen.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About The Mecca Sports Bar and Grill (website)

We are THE place to watch sports in Milwaukee! Located in the new Fiserv Forum Entertainment District we have recreated the live in-game experience with state-of-the-art audio visual equipment that will make you feel like you are there! The centerpiece of the experience is a 42 foot wide Ultra High Definition screen. Our menu has been created by a team of talented chefs that elevates sports bar fare to a whole new level.