Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The NARI Milwaukee Tour of Remodeled Homes is this weekend. John Phillips, from the Cabinet Maker, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at he latest home improvement trends.

Tour of Remodeled Homes

May 18 & 19

Create the space that inspires you daily. The kitchen where you prepare meals for family gatherings, the backyard where your children will grow.

Attend the Tour of Remodeled Homes! Step inside several homes in Metro Milwaukee all in one weekend; admire the craftsmanship, smart design solutions and beauty. Get to know the NARI Milwaukee members who worked on the projects on-site. Start your next project at the Tour and turn your dreams into reality.

The NARI Aurora Cancer Care House Soiree

May 17

Join us for a VIP charity event hosted in a luxurious home designed by a NARI Milwaukee Member. Tickets are include hors d’oeuvres, beverages, live music and admission to the weekend’s Tour of Remodeled Homes. Location coming soon!