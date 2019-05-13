‘We can’t go back:’ Milwaukee police officers prepare for DC vigil honoring fallen officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Two fallen Milwaukee police officers will be honored in Washington, D.C. on Monday evening, May 13. The names of Officers Michael Michalski and Charles Irvine Jr. will be read aloud on the National Mall.

The Milwaukee Police Department has the most officers from any agency in our nation's capital. The vigil will be happening on the National Mall. Nearly 30,000 people are expected to be in attendance.

It is a high honor for the two officers who died in the line of duty in 2018 -- Charles Irvine Junior and Michael Michalski. There are several things happening for the officers. Their names are being engraved at the Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial.

For the past few days, family and friends of Michalski and Irvine have been in Washington, D.C. taking it all in along with nearly 160 Milwaukee police officers and their families.

For one District 4 officer who knew Irvine, he is thinking about the moment the fallen MPD names will be read aloud.

"I think it's definitely going to hit me and all of us because it's real," said Shamara Alexander of the Milwaukee Police Department. "It happened, we can't go back. But being here in D.C., first time, being here for this reason -- it's sad. But we get a chance to see him honored on a national level."

There will be several speakers on Monday evening before 371 names will be read aloud. 158 of those died in the line of duty in 2018. The others died in previous years.