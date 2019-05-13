‘We’ve raised the roof 26 feet:’ Phase 1 of American Family Insurance Amphitheater project 90% complete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Under construction for several months, FOX6 News on Monday, May 13 got an update on major improvements being made to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at the Summerfest grounds, ahead of Summerfest 2019 -- June 26-July 7.

With the countdown to the World's Largest Music Festival on, FOX6 caught up with crews racing to finish the multi-million dollar remodel.

"We've raised the roof 26 feet," said Sarah Smith Pancheri, VP of sales and marketing for World Festival Inc.

As of Monday, Phase 1 was 90 percent complete.

"The production capabilities will be considerably larger. We can accommodate 13 semis at one time. A new commissary, 19 new dressing rooms, as well as new production offices," said Smith Pancheri.

Fans will be able to see the upgrades when the gates open for the Big Gig on June 26. Also debuting -- Cousin's new sub dubbed "The Piggy Mac."

"It has pulled pork, bacon, sautéed onions, Wisconsin smoked gouda, and our brand new Wisconsin mac 'n cheese," said Justin McCoy, VP of marketing for Cousins Subs.

The sandwich was unveiled Monday and served to the construction crew in celebration of their achievements.

"So it's all things Wisconsin. Super indulgent. Very cheesy," said McCoy.

McCoy and Smith Pancheri called the new menu and upgraded amphitheater an effort to enhance the Summerfest experience.

"It really is to ensure that Summerfest is the World's Largest Music Festival, but also one of the best venues in the world to see music," said Smith Pancheri.

Phase 2 of the amphitheater project will begin as soon as Summerfest 2019 wraps up.

Meanwhile, Summerfest officials invited fans to enter the "Big Gig Giveaway," an opportunity to win amphitheater tickets and more!

The Big Gig Giveaway contest runs through June 16. Fans can enter to win a VIP experience, including two tickets to an American Family Insurance Amphitheater concert, VIP deck access, Ticketmaster Terrace passes, a Summerfest store gift card, dinner courtesy of Cousins Subs, and parking. CLICK HERE to enter!