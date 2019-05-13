‘What better gift?’ Sheboygan mom welcomes baby boy on Mother’s Day 👶

SHEBOYGAN — Officials with HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan in a press release Monday, May 13 announced a Sheboygan mother welcomed a baby boy on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12!

According to the release, Jayce Richard Van Maaren arrived nearly three weeks ahead of his due date.

The baby boy weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces — measuring 20 inches long.

He was welcomed Sunday morning at 9:38 a.m. by Rosie Van Maaren. Hospital officials said in the release Mom and baby were both healthy and doing well.

“I told people I had a feeling I was going to have him on Mother’s Day,” said Rosie Van Maaren in the release. “What better gift? It’s been really exciting.”

Hospital officials said Van Maaren celebrated Mother’s Day and the birth of her son with family, friends and cake at the hospital.