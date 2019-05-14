‘Holed up in the house:’ 2 found dead inside Darien home following SWAT situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DARIEN -- Two people were found dead after a tense standoff in Darien Monday night, May 13. Officials with the Delavan Police Department, the lead agency on the case, were tight-lipped on the investigation Tuesday -- little comfort to those living nearby, some who were evacuated from their homes for hours.

"I was over there working on the Mustang. The next thing I know, I thought it was a backfire," said Trevor Olson, lives nearby.

After a night of chaos and questions, homeowners in Darien -- near Buckingham and Oak Ridge Drive -- took comfort in daylight and some scattered answers. Olson learned the noises he heard were gunshots.

"The two people that passed away, I don't even know who they are," said Olson.

At around 6 p.m., Delavan police said they were called to the home for a gunshot victim. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Before neighbors were evacuated from the area on school buses, Olson said he saw the victim run out of the house, through a neighbor's yard. SWAT teams were called to the scene and spent hours negotiating with someone else inside.

"We believe there was a gentleman holed up in the house. My wife could hear them talking on the bullhorn, and that's a quarter of a mile away," said Don Quackenbush, neighbor.

Police asked the subject to come out with their hands up, but later breached the door and discovered two bodies -- one man and one woman. Crews stayed on scene until 4 a.m. Tuesday -- the end of a scary night and the start of a new day in Darien.

"Usually Darien is just a quiet little village, 1,600 people or so," said Quackenbush. "It's very unusual for us to have this kind of problem here."

Names of the deceased were not released Tuesday -- pending family notification. The victim who survived was transported to Mercy Janesville and was in stable condition.