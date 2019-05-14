2 years in prison for driver convicted in connection with wild pursuit featured on ‘Live PD’

GREENDALE — A driver prosecutors said prompted a wild police chase featured on “Live PD” on A&E was sentenced to prison Monday, May 13.

William Lyon, 46, of Milwaukee in April pleaded no contest to two counts:

Attempting to flee or elude an officer

Second degree recklessly endangering safety

Two other counts were dismissed.

In court on Monday, Lyon was sentenced to one year in prison and one year extended supervision on the first count, with six days’ credit for time served, and two years in prison and two years’ extended supervision on the second count — to be served concurrently.

Charges were filed Nov. 14, 2018.

Thirteen days later, on Nov. 27, 2018, Lyon was charged with felony bail jumping. In late April, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve 10 days in jail — straight time — with credit for 10 days served.

New charges were filed in March 2019:

Felony bail jumping

Criminal damage to property

Resisting or obstructing an officer

Entry into/onto building/construction site/room

Disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments

Lyon has a scheduling conference set for May 28 in that case. His cash bond was amended to $5,000 on March 20, and he pleaded not guilty in the case that day.

The November 2018 chase began when a police officer saw a pickup truck parked at a business in Greendale. A hose from a fuel tank was overflowing. The officer believed someone was siphoning gas.

As soon as the officer activated his lights, Lyon sped away — spilling fuel, prosecutors said. Lyon drove over the median more than once, made U-turns, slowed down and took off again. Officers tried the PIT maneuver multiple times, but prosecutors said Lyon kept going — even when stop sticks were used. Later, one of the PIT maneuvers worked — and spun the truck around. When an officer pulled out his gun and ordered Lyon to get out of the truck, Lyon responded with, “go ahead” — and then reversed his way out of the situation.

A final PIT maneuver pushed Lyon’s truck against a tree. Lyon continued revving his engine — until he was forced out by police, prosecutors said. That brought an end to the seven-mile pursuit.

Watch the police pursuit as seen on LIVE PD: