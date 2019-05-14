× A global software outage is causing delays at JetBlue’s check-in counters

Lines at JetBlue check-in counters were growing Tuesday morning after a global outage of the airline reservation system Sabre, a JetBlue statement said.

It’s unclear whether other airlines have also been affected by the outage, the latest to hit the system in recent months.

“Systems are recovering after a global Sabre outage impacting multiple airlines,” the JetBlue statement said. “JetBlue customers may experience longer lines in some airports this morning. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

Video posted on social media showed dozens of passengers waiting in line before 5 a.m. at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport. A CNN reporter at LaGuardia airport reported no issues.