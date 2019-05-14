Artwork installed ahead of Sculpture Milwaukee 2019, featuring 23 pieces by 20 artists

MILWAUKEE — Installation of sculptures continued Tuesday, May 14 in downtown Milwaukee ahead of “Sculpture Milwaukee,” set for June 6-Oct. 27.

“Sculpture Milwaukee” brings world class art to residents and visitors along Wisconsin Avenue. “Sculpture Milwaukee” 2019 will feature 23 pieces by 20 emerging, mid-career and blue-chip artists who used a range of materials, come from divergent backgrounds. Their pieces will provide cues and commentary on the world they — and we — live in.

PHOTO GALLERY

On Tuesday, FOX6’s cameras captured a 40-foot metal tree put into place near the Northwestern Mutual building.

“What’s lovely about this work is, it looks very one way during the day. It’ll look differently at dusk, and it’ll look very different at night, you know? There’s enough ambient light where you’ll be able to see the tree,” said Marilu Knode, Sculpture Milwaukee.

CLICK HERE for more on the event, and for a complete list of artists involved.