Breakfast for dinner: Some recipes that will get you cracking eggs in the evening

MILWAUKEE -- For dinner tonight, you might want to dust off your waffle iron. Chef Alisa Malavenda joins Real Milwaukee with some toast, egg, pancake, and other recipes that aren't just for breakfast anymore.

Brinner Coffee Manhattan

1.5 oz strong cold brew local coffee

1.5 oz Bulliet whiskey

.5 oz sweet vermouth ( I prefer carpano antica)

Dash of orange bitters

Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake well. Pour into a cocktail glass or over ice in a rocks glass – garnish with a cherry

Note: you can also switch out the whiskey with brandy

Gin and Strawberry Jam Cocktail

2 oz. gin

2 T strawberry jam

1/2 lemon, juiced ( 1 oz )

1 egg white

1 teaspoon of agave

Add egg whites to a jelly jar or cocktail shaker with no ice and shake for 20 seconds. Add strawberry jam , Gin, lemon juice, agave, then fill cocktail shaker ice Shake mixture then strain into serving glass or drink right out of jelly jar.

Note: You can make a non alcoholic version with strawberry jam and lemonade and serve in jelly jars

Brinner Assorted Toast Board

1 loaf of a very nice artisan bread like a boule or ciabatta , cut into nice thick slices and toasted or broiled

For Avocado and Tomato:

1 small peeled and smashed avocado

Juice of a lemon or lime

Ripe heirloom tomato or roasted cherry tomatoes

Fresh basil leaves chiffonade

Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Drizzle of Balsamic Glaze

Slather each slice of bread with a drizzle of olive oil and toast.

Evenly divide the avocado between the pieces of toast

Layer the sliced tomatoes on top of the avocado, sprinkle with fresh basil, and drizzle with the balsamic reduction, sea salt and black pepper.

For Roasted Beet and Ricotta :

Red or other variety of beets roasted and sliced thin

1 C whole milk ricotta cheese

Zest of a lemon

Fresh thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Roast beets and slice thin.

Whisk ricotta with lemon zest and fresh thyme leaves. Spread Ricotta mixture on toast and top with beet slices and a sprig of thyme for garnish

For the Pear Toast:

½ C of crème fraiche with 2 T blue cheese mixed in

1 thinly sliced Pear

2 T chopped pecans

1 T honey or agave

Layer these in order on toast, grind a little black pepper over the top

Alternatively you can use a sliced brie in place of the crème fraiche and blue cheese

For the Salmon Toast :

½ cup of whipped cream cheese

2 oz smoked salmon slices

thin cucumber slices

thin watermelon radish slices

Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Spread toast with cream cheese, then thin slices of salmon , cucumber and radish .

Prosciutto and Egg Toast:

Garlic Aioli ( roasted garlic mayo)

2 poached eggs or hard boiled eggs sliced thin

2 sliced of crisp prosciutto

Salat and fresh pepper to taste

Garnishes for the board

micro greens

capers

small diced red onion

citrus zest

chives

crushed red pepper flakes

Maple Bourbon Mini Chicken and Waffle Sandwiches

Waffles

3 large eggs, whites and yolks separated

2 boxes cornbread mix, like jiffy

1/2 c. all-purpose flour

1/2 c. baking soda

1 c. milk

2 T honey or agave

½ stick unsalted butter, melted

Or use premade waffles or waffle mix

Note: you can also pre-make waffles and store in freezer

Fried Chicken

1 lb. chicken breast “cutlets”, sliced in half so they fit the waffle ) these are boneless and skinless – you can also use chicken tenders)

1 C buttermilk

1 T tabasco

1 ½ C. flour

2 t. garlic powder

1 t. paprika

Salt and Freshly ground black pepper

Vegetable or canola oil, for frying

( or use store bought or visit Colonel Sanders KFC)

Bourbon Maple Syrup ( or use store bought )

2 oz. bourbon whisky

8 oz. pure maple syrup

3 T. butter

Preheat the waffle iron.

Whisk egg whites to soft peaks and set aside. Whisk all other waffle ingredients together and fold in egg whites. Pour about a ¼ C or So batter into waffle maker Cook until crispy and browned.

Marinate the chicken in buttermilk with a few dashes of hot sauce.

In a separate bowl, mix flour with garlic powder, paprika, and season with salt and pepper. Dredge chicken in the flour. In a pan over medium-high heat, add 1” of oil and fry chicken. Once golden brown and cooked through, remove to a paper towel to drain. Keep warm in a 200 degree oven until all the waffles are made.

In a small saucepan, add bourbon and maple syrup. Heat on medium-high heat and reduce liquid (about 5 minutes). Remove from heat and whisk in butter. You can make this ahead and let cool and then warm in a hot water bath before serving. Let cool to room temperature or slightly warm before serving.

Place a piece of fried chicken in between two waffles and top with bourbon sauce. You can serve this with regular or candied bacon.

Candied Bacon

Thick Cut bacon ( I like to use a pepper bacon )

Brown sugar

Crushed red pepper flakes

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and set a rack on top (like a cookie cooling rack). Spray the rack with nonstick spray.

Mix the brown sugar and pepper flakes in a bowl. Dip bacon slices in sugar mixture, coating both sides, and place the coated bacon strips on the rack. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until the bacon is caramelized and crispy.

Pancake Tacos

8 tacos

Pancakes: (or use premixed pancake mix)

1 C. flour

1 T granulated sugar

2 t. baking powder

Pinch of salt

1 C buttermilk

2 T. melted butter

1 egg

Scrambled eggs

Pat of butter

6 eggs, whisked

Splash of milk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 strips bacon, cooked

Maple syrup for drizzle

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the sugar, baking powder and salt to combine. Add the buttermilk, melted butter and egg, and mix well.

Heat a large griddle over medium-high heat. When it’s hot, coat it with nonstick cooking spray. Scoop ¼ cup of the batter onto the hot griddle to total 8 pancakes. Cook until the bottom of the pancake is golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes, and air bubbles form on the surface; flip and cook until golden on the other side, 1 to 2 minutes more.

While the pancakes are cooking , scramble the eggs

Heat the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add the eggs and scramble for 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

To serve, Fold pancake like a taco and fill with a piece of bacon , scrambled eggs you can also use cheese if you so desire. Drizzle with syrup

French Toast Grilled Cheese

2 large eggs

1 ⁄ 3 C low fat , whole or buttermilk

⁄ C low fat , whole or buttermilk 4 slices challah, sourdough or whatever bread you desire

2-4 slices cheddar cheese

2-4 slices ham , sausage patties or crispy cooked bacon, sliced in half

2 T melted unsalted butter

Garnish with a drizzle of syrup or berry jam (optional )

Heat a griddle to medium. Melt 1 tablespoon butter.

Combine eggs with milk.

Quickly dip the bread to cover with egg mixture on both sides and place on hot griddle, brown one side and then flip , add 1 slice of cheese and 2 slices of bacon on cooked side of 2 slices of bread.

Flip on top of each other to create a sandwich and when bottom is browned.

Using the other tablespoon of butter if needed or just let it melt on the top. Cut in half and garnish with a drizzle of syrup or melted jam.

You can also make like a grilled cheese without dipping the egg like French toast and scrambling the egg inside the sandwich.

Sausage and Sweet Potato Sheet Pan Frittata

4 T olive oil

½ onion, sliced thin or diced

2 sweet Italian or chicken sausages, with the casings removed, and crumbled

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into thin rounds

2 sprigs of fresh sage leaves, julienned

One dozen eggs

½ cup heavy cream

1 cup shredded cheese of your choice

Salt and pepper to taste

Butter and flour a 12-by-18-by-1 1/2-inch half sheet pan.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Toss the sweet potato rounds with 2 Tablespoons of olive oil and arrange the slices in a single layer on a second baking sheet. Roast for 15-20 minutes, turning the slices halfway through.

When the slices are fork-soft and starting to brown, remove the baking sheet from the oven and drain any excess oil.

Meanwhile , Add remaining olive oil in a skillet over medium-low heat. Add the onions and season with salt and pepper.

Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown . Remove onions from pan and add the sausage pieces to the same pan. Cook, breaking up the large pieces, until the sausage is cooked thoroughly and lightly browned. Drain and set aside.

Reduce the oven heat to 350 degrees. Place the roasted potatoes, onions and half the cheese in the prepared sheet pan and top with the sage leaves.

Whisk the cream and eggs together, season with salt and pepper, then pour the egg mixture over the top of the sausage and potato mixture.

Bake for 25-30 minutes until the egg is puffed and set. Sprinkle the top with remaining cheese. Let sit, or return to the oven briefly, until the cheese is melted. Allow the frittata to cool and cut into 20 single-serving squares. This can be served warm or at room temperature.

Denver Hash Brown Waffles

Melted butter , Olive oil cooking spray, for spraying the waffle iron

6 C shredded potatoes or a 30-ounce bag frozen shredded hash browns, thawed, drained and towel dried

1/2 stick unsalted butter, melted

¼ t paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

½ -1 C grated cheddar or whatever cheese you like

½ C small diced ham

¼ cup small dice mixture of onions and bell peppers.

Preheat a waffle iron . Squeeze out any excess moisture from the hash browns and place them in a large bowl. Add the onion, bell peppers, salt , pepper, paprika to potatoes and stir to combine. Pour the melted butter over the hash browns, and stir. Spray or butter both side of the iron. Scoop a heaping 1/2 cup of the seasoned hash browns and spread out into each of the 4 into each waffle section, then top with a generous amount of cheese and chopped ham. Top the cheese and ham in each section with another ¼- ½ cup hash browns. Close the waffle iron and cook for 15 minutes on the regular setting. Repeat with the remaining hash browns, cheese and ham, filling one section of the waffle iron. You can use any kind of meat and cheese to mix it up. Poach or fry an egg and top each waffle. You can also go eggless and do a scoop of sour cream and chives.

Dessert Donut Fruit Skewers with Cinnamon Yogurt Dipping Sauce

1 C plain organic yogurt or Greek yogurt

2 T honey , agave or real maple syrup

Cinnamon and pure vanilla extract to taste

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl and set aside.

Make donut skewers by using store bought or homemade donut holes and fresh fruit.

Thread fruit and donuts on wooden skewers.

( you can also blend the yogurt dip with some fresh fruit and little fruit juice and make

a smoothie - Garnish with one little donut on a straw )