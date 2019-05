× Brewers 3B Travis Shaw placed on 10-day injured list, Keston Hiura selected from AAA

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced third baseman Travis Shaw has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist strain.

The team announced that second baseman Keston Hiura has been selected from Triple-A San Antonio — and infielder/outfielder Cory Spangenberg has been designated for assignment.