‘I can’t even describe the feeling:’ Habitat for Humanity empowers women through home building

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- Turning a house into a home is no easy task, but it's a whole lot easier when its foundation has a purpose. On Tuesday, May 14, one Waukesha family's life was being changed one nail at a time, thanks to Habitat for Humanity's "Women Build" event.

"This one is customized for Dawn and her family," said Michael Crowley, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County.

Dawn Lhuillier was featured during this year's "Women Build" event.

"Women Build is about bringing women together to empower them into doing things they didn't think they could do," Crowley said.

Lhuillier was hard at work with other volunteers on Tuesday.

"For them to take time out of their day to come out here to volunteer on my home for my family means the world to me," said Lhuillier.

Lhuillier, a single mother, will soon be able to give her children a more comfortable life.

"I can't even describe the feeling that I have," Lhuillier said.

Lhuillier's 25-year-old daughter, Courtney, serves in the United States National Guard. Her 9-year-old daughter, Myah, has special needs and requires a wheelchair.

"Myah is 54 pounds, so lifting her in and out of the bathtub right now is a challenge, so to have a wheel-in shower and be able to access her on the track is amazing for us," Lhuillier said.

Lhuillier said she was excited about the customized changes that would make this house a home for her family.

"Thank you to Habitat. They've given me an opportunity that I probably never would have been able to have," said Lhuillier.

Women Build runs through Saturday, May 18.

Lhuillier's home is scheduled to be finished in late fall 2019.

