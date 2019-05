× Contractor grading driveway struck natural gas line in Fox Point

FOX POINT — Crews from We Energies were called out to the area near Port Washington and Bradley Road in Fox Point Tuesday afternoon, May 14 for a natural gas leak.

A spokesman for We Energies said the call came in around 4:45 p.m., after a contractor performing grading on a driveway struck the gas line.

The spokesman said the situation was quickly downgraded, and repairs were being made.