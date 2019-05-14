× ‘Facing a critical shortage:’ Red Cross has significant need for type O blood

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross has a critical shortage of type O blood and urges eligible donors to give now to help patients facing trauma and other life-threatening situations.

“All blood types are urgently needed, but we’re facing a critical shortage of type O blood – the blood group most needed by hospitals,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “Because it’s vitally important for hospitals to have type O blood available when every second counts, type O donors are urged to donate now and make a point to donate often.”

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Eligible donors with type O blood are encouraged to make a whole blood or Power Red donation, where available. During a Power Red donation, donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 13-June 8:

Adams

Adams

6/10/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Community Center, 569 N. Cedar Street

_______________

Clark

Owen

5/21/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center, W4266 State Road 29

_______________

Green Lake

Markesan

6/12/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 41 Saint Joseph St

_______________

Jackson

Melrose

5/20/2019: 1 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Melrose Mindoro High School, N181 State Hwy 108

Taylor

6/7/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Taylor Community Center, 420 2nd St.

_______________

Juneau

Elroy

5/17/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Elroy Public Library, 501 2nd Main St.

New Lisbon

6/6/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 525 S Washington

_______________

La Crosse

Bangor

5/15/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Bangor High School, 700 10th St

Holmen

5/29/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Holmen Community Library, 121 Legion St. W. Holmen

La Crosse

5/20/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

5/21/2019: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., La Crosse Community, 1129 La Crosse St., Concordia Hall

5/22/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., La Crosse Community, 1129 La Crosse St., Concordia Hall

5/23/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., La Crosse Community, 1129 La Crosse St., Concordia Hall

6/3/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

6/5/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Avenue

6/10/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

Onalaska

5/30/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Altra Federal Credit Union, 1700 Oak Forest Dr

6/14/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Rd

West Salem

6/3/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 625 W Franklin Street

_______________

Langlade

Antigo

5/28/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saints Mary and Hyacinth Catholic Church, 819 3rd Avenue

Elcho

5/29/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Elcho High School, N11268 Antigo St

_______________

Lincoln

Tomahawk

5/14/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 108 W Somo Ave

_______________

Marathon

Wausau

5/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 930 Edgewood Rd

6/7/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kocourek Imports, 1501 Morning Glory Lane

6/14/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wausau Center Mall, C302 Wausau Center

_______________

Monroe

Cashton

5/24/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Cashton High School, 540 Coe St.

Fort McCoy

6/12/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Challenge Academy Building 751, 751 12th Street

Sparta

6/11/2019: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Barney Community Center, 1000 E Montgomery Street

Tomah

5/16/2019: 10:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1105 Butts Ave

Wilton

6/15/2019: 7 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Wilton Community Center, 400 East Street

_______________

Portage

Plover

6/3/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Plover Municipal Building, 2400 Post Rd

6/6/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2000 Roosevelt Dr

Stevens Point

5/17/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

6/7/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

6/13/2019: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., St Paul’s United Methodist, 600 Wilshire

6/14/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

_______________

Vernon

Hillsboro

6/4/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Hillsboro Firemen’s Community Center, 203 Mill Street

Stoddard

6/10/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church, 303 N Main Street

Viroqua

5/28/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Pkwy

_______________

Waupaca

Iola

5/22/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Community Fitness & Aquatic Center, Adjacent to HS

Marion

5/17/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Marion High School, 105 School St

_______________

Waushara

Coloma

5/18/2019: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 409 N Slater St

Wautoma

5/31/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Waushara County Courthouse, 209 South Saint Marie Street