Good Samaritan finds dog in trash bag covered in maggots and flies

Posted 10:58 am, May 14, 2019, by

ATLANTA — A dog found in a trash bag covered in maggots and flies is recovering after being brought into the Fulton County Animal Services shelter and transferred to a facility in New York.

The dog, named Perci, was found by a Good Samaritan in a trash bag off of Ralph McGill and Willoughboy Way. Perci had severely matted fur and was in horrible shape.

**Embargo: Atlanta, GA**
Explosions and a massive fire overnight at Georgia-Pacific, which is one of Muskogee’s largest employers.

An emergency veterinarian was called in to help and Perci was later taken to the Second Chance Rescue NYC Dogs in New York City. The facility agreed to take Perci in and cover all expenses.

If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.