‘I am running for re-election:’ Chris Abele seeks another term as Milwaukee County executive

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced on Tuesday, May 14 he is seeking re-election to the post.

Abele issued the following statement in a news release:

“Milwaukee County is a great place to live, and we have made a lot of progress addressing the challenges I inherited, improving services, and making government more efficient for the people we serve. But we still have much more work to do to bring true equity to our community. Our communities of color are being held back by systemic racism, and too many working families of all backgrounds do not have opportunities to grow into the middle class and beyond. I am running for re-election to ensure the County is part of the solution to these problems, address racial disparities, and broaden opportunity for all.”