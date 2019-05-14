× Kwik Trip rated cleanest bathrooms in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip keeps raising the bar. According to GasBuddy, Kwik Trip has the best gas station bathrooms in the state.

In fact, it got the top honors in the only three states it has locations: Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota.

A GasBuddy suvey revealed 40 percent of travelers fear needing to use the bathroom not knowing where to find a clean one.

Overall, Gas Buddy says restrooms are getting cleaner year after year.

In January, Kwik Trip was also ranked as the top-rated gas station brand in the country.