Milwaukee’s Bublr Bike is expanding, learn how and where in open house meetings

Posted 10:29 am, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30AM, May 14, 2019

Bublr Bikes

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is expanding the Bublr Bike Share by 26 stations and approximately 250 bicycles. Now, officials want to give you the opportunity to learn more about this expansion and be able to ask questions in public open house meetings.

The public open house meetings are set for Wednesday, May 22 and Tuesday, June 4. They are designed to give you the opportunity to review the potential expansions sites and participate in interactive activities to suggest preferred station locations.

Dates and locations

Wednesday, May 22
4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (brief presentations at 4:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.)
Mitchell St. Library – Community room
906 Historic Mitchell Street, Milwaukee

Tuesday, June 4
4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (brief presentations at 4:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.)
Martin Luther King Library – Community room
310 W. Locust St., Milwaukee

Bublr Bikes

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.