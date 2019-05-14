× Milwaukee’s Bublr Bike is expanding, learn how and where in open house meetings

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is expanding the Bublr Bike Share by 26 stations and approximately 250 bicycles. Now, officials want to give you the opportunity to learn more about this expansion and be able to ask questions in public open house meetings.

The public open house meetings are set for Wednesday, May 22 and Tuesday, June 4. They are designed to give you the opportunity to review the potential expansions sites and participate in interactive activities to suggest preferred station locations.

Dates and locations

Wednesday, May 22

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (brief presentations at 4:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.)

Mitchell St. Library – Community room

906 Historic Mitchell Street, Milwaukee

Tuesday, June 4

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (brief presentations at 4:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.)

Martin Luther King Library – Community room

310 W. Locust St., Milwaukee