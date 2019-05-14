× Pettit National Ice Center selected to host international event in early 2020

MILWAUKEE — The International Skating Union (ISU) has selected the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as the location for the inaugural Four Continents Speed Skating Championships, Jan. 31- Feb. 2, 2020.

Top speed skaters from the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania will compete in the 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 3000m (ladies) and 5000m (men), plus the Mass Start, Team Pursuit and Team Sprint.

The Pettit National Ice Center has been an official U.S. Olympic Training Site for speed skating in the country since it opened in 1992. The venue was the site of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Speedskating Trials, and several world cup qualifying events. The center is also a significant community asset, hosting more than 425,000 visitors annually for ice skating, figure skating, hockey, and other sports activities.