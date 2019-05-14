Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approves site, operational plans for HARIBO plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission on Monday, May 13 approved preliminary site and operational plans for the HARIBO plant -- with groundbreaking for Phase 1 planned for late spring 2020. It'll mark the company's first plant in North America.

According to a news release from Village of Pleasant Prairie officials, Phase 1 will include construction of production, warehouse, and administrative office spaces.

Also part of the overall site design are distribution buildings, including a high bay warehouse to house products awaiting shipment to other distribution facilities, a multi-story parking structure, and gatehouse.

HARIBO also plans to include a retail store open to the public, as well as a day care and fitness center for its employees.

The manufacturing, production, distribution, maintenance, and related activities are intended to operate 24 hours a day. There will be up to 400 employees working three shifts upon completion of Phase 1 and at full build-out, the campus is intended to have up to 1,250 employees.

When the plant was announced in March 2017, then-Governor Scott Walker said it would cost $242 million. At that time, officials with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation said the state would provide a package of tax incentives.

The request for site and operational plan approval was made by Brian Dunn of Mead & Hunt on behalf of HARIBO of America Manufacturing, LLC. for the development of 136.8 acres of property located at the southwest corner of 120th Avenue (West Frontage Road) and County Highway C (Wilmot Road) in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park.

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummy products -- most famous for its beloved GoldBears.