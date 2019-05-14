WAUWATOSA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Walt's Sandwich Place in Wauwatosa to learn what goes into their sandwiches.

About Walt’s Sandwich Place (website)

Walt’s Sandwich Place is a locally owned restaurant with a focus on fresh. Walt’s seasons and cooks a majority of our meats in-house, and burger patties are hand seasoned, formed, and cooked in-house. Meats, locally sourced cheeses, and veggies are sliced fresh daily.

Salads, wraps, sandwiches, burgers, and subs are made to order with hand picked, quality ingredients. Pasta salad, coleslaw, and soups are made fresh from scratch. Walt’s is family owned and we treat our staff and customers like family! Stop in today and try the better option for your meal!