Bucks host Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks host the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday, May 15. Milwaukee went 3-1 against Toronto during the regular season.

The Bucks have gone 33-8 at home. Milwaukee ranks seventh in the NBA with 26 assists per game. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 5.9.

The Raptors are 26-15 in road games. Toronto ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game, led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 6.0.

Your guide to ECF Game 1 is here!! 🍻 Party Starts at 5:30pm

🏟 Doors Open at 6pm

📺 @NBAonTNT Live on the Plaza at 7pm Full details: https://t.co/uorqLjJuB7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 14, 2019

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks scoring 27.7 points per game and averaging 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Khris Middleton has averaged 19.3 points and added 5.5 rebounds while shooting 45.0 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Serge Ibaka leads the Raptors with 8.1 rebounds and averages 15 points. Leonard has averaged 32 points and totaled 9.2 rebounds while shooting 53.7 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

"Hopefully tomorrow we can just go out there and just play the best basketball we can play!" pic.twitter.com/8B5fnG6HQ9 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 14, 2019

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Raptors: Averaging 103.6 points, 41.8 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96 points on 41.3 percent shooting.

Bucks: Averaging 116.9 points, 52.0 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points on 39.9 percent shooting.

Bucks Injuries: Pau Gasol: out for season (ankle), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (heel).

Raptors Injuries: Chris Boucher: out (back spasms), OG Anunoby: out (appendix).