‘Car is going to explode:’ Pursuit ends in fiery crash into tree near 58th and Villard; driver ejected

MILWAUKEE -- A police pursuit ended in a bad crash on Milwaukee's north side Sunday, May 12. It all started when officers began to chase a reckless driver near 58th and Hampton, and ended when the fleeing driver crashed into a tree and the vehicle caught fire.

"This is really, really bad," a woman said in cellphone video.

Neighbors watched as the vehicle was consumed by fire. The inferno sparked chaos in the street after the fleeing driver was ejected.

"Just when you thought you saw everything. Wow," a woman said in cellphone video.

Police said the driver attempted to evade officers before ramming into two trees. He was then ejected. Officers were seen pulling him to safety, away from the burning car.

"I saw the fire engines everywhere making a lot of noise," said Daniel Heredia, neighbor. "There was debris all over the street. It just must've been a violent crash."

Police said it started near 58th and Hampton, when the vehicle was stopped for tinted windows. Officers said they smelled marijuana and saw a scale with possible cocaine. Investigators said the driver sped off and began to drive recklessly.

"Just heard a big huge bang. That car is going to explode," a woman said in cellphone video.

Neighbors said the sound of explosions on the block was startling.

"From where you could see the car, where the debris ended up, they must've been going really fast," said Heredia.

Daylight revealed the aftermath. The ashes from the violent crash remained as authorities investigated.

"It's just a shame," said Heredia.

The driver suffered serious injuries. The Wisconsin State Patrol was tasked with investigating the crash.