Caught on camera: 2 accused of switching tickets on merchandise at Shopko

Posted 8:22 am, May 15, 2019, by

MANITOWOC — Manitowoc police need your help identifying a man and woman wanted in connection with a retail theft/fraud that happened March 1 at Shopko.

According to police, the man and woman switched several tickets on merchandise and eventually fled the store when confronted by loss prevention.

The man appeared to have large earrings or plugs in each ear and a tattoo on his left hand. They may have a phone number of 715-659-0836 associated with them.

Police are seeking assistance identifying them —  or seeing whether any other agencies have similar cases involving them.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.