Caught on camera: 2 accused of switching tickets on merchandise at Shopko

MANITOWOC — Manitowoc police need your help identifying a man and woman wanted in connection with a retail theft/fraud that happened March 1 at Shopko.

According to police, the man and woman switched several tickets on merchandise and eventually fled the store when confronted by loss prevention.

The man appeared to have large earrings or plugs in each ear and a tattoo on his left hand. They may have a phone number of 715-659-0836 associated with them.

Police are seeking assistance identifying them — or seeing whether any other agencies have similar cases involving them.