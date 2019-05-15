Chef shares his tricks: A simple sauce that can make weeknight meals a breeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Chef Michael Feker joins Real Milwaukee with a recipe he serves at IL MITO.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 LB of penne pasta

12-15 shrimp U12 preferred (meaning 12 per LB)

5 stalks of asparagus, woody parts removed, cut in 3 parts

½ cup of green beans, cut in half

4 Roma tomatoes, chopped

1/2cupof tomato sauce

2 cloves of garlic, chopped

¼ cup of white wine

½ teaspoon of chili flakes

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Some extra virgin olive oil to finish

Directions

1. Add 2 tablespoon of E.V.O.O to a large, heavy bottomed sauté pan over medium high heat

2. Sauté the garlic and chili flakes for about 30 seconds. As soon as you see the garlic changing color, add wine. Once the wine evaporates, add the Roma tomatoes

3. When the tomatoes begin to break down,add tomato sauce add shrimp,then

4. Add the green beans and asparagus to the shrimp and cook together

5. Meanwhile start cooking your penne

6. After 1 minutes of cooking the veggies, season with salt and pepper. Cover the pan and let rest on simmer

7. Once pasta is cooked, toss the pasta with shrimp and veggies, plus a little bit of pasta water (about

2 tablespoons), and extra drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, and enjoy!