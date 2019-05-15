× Driver arrested after pursuit ended in crash near 72nd and Capitol Drive

MILWAUKEE — A driver was arrested after a pursuit ended in a crash near 72nd and Capitol Drive Tuesday night, May 14.

Police said the pursuit began near 60th and Capitol — with officers pursuing the vehicle due to reckless driving.

Near 72nd and Capitol, police said the driver of the fleeing vehicle blew a stop sign and another vehicle was struck. The fleeing vehicle was disabled as a result of the crash.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the fleeing vehicle, fled on foot, and was taken into custody.

Police said a firearm was recovered from the vehicle.