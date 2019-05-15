Driver arrested after pursuit ended in crash near 72nd and Capitol Drive

Posted 2:38 pm, May 15, 2019, by
Pursuit ended in crash near 72nd and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — A driver was arrested after a pursuit ended in a crash near 72nd and Capitol Drive Tuesday night, May 14.

Police said the pursuit began near 60th and Capitol — with officers pursuing the vehicle due to reckless driving.

Near 72nd and Capitol, police said the driver of the fleeing vehicle blew a stop sign and another vehicle was struck. The fleeing vehicle was disabled as a result of the crash.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the fleeing vehicle, fled on foot, and was taken into custody.

Police said a firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

Pursuit ended in crash near 72nd and Capitol

Pursuit ended in crash near 72nd and Capitol

Pursuit ended in crash near 72nd and Capitol

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.