MILWAUKEE -- The popular American Girl doll characters are coming to life on stage at the Marcus Center. The of "American Girl Live" joins Real Milwaukee with a preview of the musical.

About American Girl Live (website)

Experience American Girl in an all-new musical—coming to the Marcus Center!

In American Girl Live, a new, original, 90-minute musical that celebrates the power of girls and strength of friendship, audiences join five spunky campers and their fearless counselor at Camp American Girl, an overnight camp in the North Woods.

Overcoming fears and obstacles along the way to having the summer of their lives, these brave campers rely on wisdom and advice delivered by Rebecca, Maryellen, Julie, Nanea, Luciana, and Melody – the beloved American Girl dolls they’ve brought along to camp – who inspire audiences in surprising and delightful-musical numbers, each reflecting their historical eras. Empowered by the stories and conviction of their American Girls, the campers learn that they can overcome anything and achieve their dreams, so long as they stay true to themselves and support one another!

Inspired by American Girl’s most iconic characters and their stories, American Girl Live is a premiere stage production, featuring all-original songs and unforgettable experiences Come along for a fun- filled adventure, where exciting tales of bravery and friendship come to life, LIVE and in-person!

Join your favorite American Girl characters, and some brand-new friends, as they follow their hearts and share their dreams, in a journey across time.