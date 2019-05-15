Funeral home for pets offers cremation, visitation for family, friends

LIVONIA, Mich. — “When they leave their pets here, we treat them like they’re still alive. We pet them. We talk to them,” said Bob Sutton who recently left his last career to begin working at Pet Passages in Livonia. “We want them to feel like they’re still being loved and they are.”

Bob’s wife, Wendy, owns the newly opened franchise that offers cremation and visitation for grieving pet owners.

In January 2018, the Suttons lost their beloved dog, Lulu. Soon after they realized they have such a love for animals and compassion for those grieving their loss that Bob quit his last job to become the funeral director at their Pet Passages.

In addition to cremation services and transportation of pet remains and cremains, Pet Passages also offers euthanasia by a veterinarian for those who don’t want to take their pets to an animal clinic, a place that many people know their pets already don’t enjoy visiting.

“They can come here and have a service and say goodbye in a very serene and peaceful environment,” said Wendy Sutton. “And we will take care of the pet until we send them home.”