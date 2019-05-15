In advance of Game 1, FOX6 WakeUp squares up against TV anchors in Toronto

MILWAUKEE -- Ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the anchors of FOX6 WakeUp News squared up against two of Toronto's finest, Devo Brown and and Dina Pugliese from Breakfast Television. Let's just say, the trash talking got started early -- and was pretty relentless.

