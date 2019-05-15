× Indiana dad lures alleged child predator by pretending to be teen, captures him

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana father was able to capture an alleged child predator who contacted his 13-year-old child on Facebook, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jerry Goodin said the dad was checking his child’s Facebook when he noticed 29-year-old Brandon Ruff making contact with the child.

By pretending to be his child, Sheriff Goodin said the father was able to get Ruff to come to the family’s home in rural Scott County to meet who he thought was the 13-year-old. When Ruff arrived on Wednesday, May 15, he was met by the father, who held him until deputies arrived.

When officers arrested Ruff, the sheriff said they investigated further and found out he had made friends with the child and had allegedly made arrangements to meet on prior occasions.

Ruff was arrested on charges of false informing, child solicitation, and child molestation with a child under 14 years old using a computer and traveling to the child.

Investigators were looking into the possibility of other victims. The sheriff’s office urged parents to check their children’s Facebook pages, especially Facebook Messenger, to see whether their children have had contact with Ruff.

The sheriff said Ruff also had a fake Facebook page listed as Sammy Castro. It was thought Ruff could be posing as a wrestler to gain the confidence of the children.