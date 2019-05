MILWAUKEE — The mayors of Milwaukee and Toronto are amped up over the start of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, May 15.

Mayor Tom Barrett and Toronto’s John Tory have made a friendly wager of beer over the outcome of this series.

John Tory @TorontosMayor, GAME ON. I’m with the @Bucks all the way! I will gladly drink your @Raptors beer when all is said and done. GO BUCKS! #FearTheDeer https://t.co/KLry0kJp7u pic.twitter.com/VtYyk3i219 — Mayor Tom Barrett (@MayorOfMKE) May 15, 2019

The winner of the Eastern Conference finals advances to the NBA Finals.