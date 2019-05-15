× Milwaukee recognized with ‘Silver Bicycle Friendly Community’ award

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee has been recognized with a Silver Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award by the League of American Bicyclists. The city was previously awarded a bronze-level for multiple four-year terms.

The Silver BFC award acknowledges Milwaukee’s commitment to improving conditions for bicycling through investments in bike infrastructure, education programs, and promoting and encouraging bicycling through events and pro-bicycling policies.

In a news release, Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Polenske cites collaboration with community partners, city agencies, the Common Council and Mayor in making the rise to a Silver-level ranking possible. The Department of Public Works also recognizes the following partners for making this award possible:

The Wisconsin Bike Fed

Safe and Healthy Streets MKE (formerly Path to Platinum)

The Medical College of Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

The American Heart Association

The Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers

Bublr Bikes

Rails to Trails Conservancy

Metropolitan Milwaukee Sewerage District

Milwaukee County Parks

Layton Boulevard West Neighbors

Clarke Square Neighborhood Initiative

HealthTide

Black Girls Do Bike

The Northwest Side Community Development Corporation

Silver Spring Neighborhood Center

Milwaukee County Transit System

City of Milwaukee Department of City Development

City of Milwaukee Bicycle & Pedestrian Task Force

