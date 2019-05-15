Milwaukee recognized with ‘Silver Bicycle Friendly Community’ award

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee has been recognized with a Silver Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award by the League of American Bicyclists. The city was previously awarded a bronze-level for multiple four-year terms.

The Silver BFC award acknowledges Milwaukee’s commitment to improving conditions for bicycling through investments in bike infrastructure, education programs, and promoting and encouraging bicycling through events and pro-bicycling policies.

In a news release, Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Polenske cites collaboration with community partners, city agencies, the Common Council and Mayor in making the rise to a Silver-level ranking possible. The Department of Public Works also recognizes the following partners for making this award possible:

  • The Wisconsin Bike Fed
  • Safe and Healthy Streets MKE (formerly Path to Platinum)
  • The Medical College of Wisconsin
  • University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
  • The American Heart Association
  • The Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers
  • Bublr Bikes
  • Rails to Trails Conservancy
  • Metropolitan Milwaukee Sewerage District
  • Milwaukee County Parks
  • Layton Boulevard West Neighbors
  • Clarke Square Neighborhood Initiative
  • HealthTide
  • Black Girls Do Bike
  • The Northwest Side Community Development Corporation
  • Silver Spring Neighborhood Center
  • Milwaukee County Transit System
  • City of Milwaukee Department of City Development
  • City of Milwaukee Bicycle & Pedestrian Task Force

