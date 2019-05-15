Milwaukee recognized with ‘Silver Bicycle Friendly Community’ award
MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee has been recognized with a Silver Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award by the League of American Bicyclists. The city was previously awarded a bronze-level for multiple four-year terms.
The Silver BFC award acknowledges Milwaukee’s commitment to improving conditions for bicycling through investments in bike infrastructure, education programs, and promoting and encouraging bicycling through events and pro-bicycling policies.
In a news release, Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Polenske cites collaboration with community partners, city agencies, the Common Council and Mayor in making the rise to a Silver-level ranking possible. The Department of Public Works also recognizes the following partners for making this award possible:
- The Wisconsin Bike Fed
- Safe and Healthy Streets MKE (formerly Path to Platinum)
- The Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
- The American Heart Association
- The Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers
- Bublr Bikes
- Rails to Trails Conservancy
- Metropolitan Milwaukee Sewerage District
- Milwaukee County Parks
- Layton Boulevard West Neighbors
- Clarke Square Neighborhood Initiative
- HealthTide
- Black Girls Do Bike
- The Northwest Side Community Development Corporation
- Silver Spring Neighborhood Center
- Milwaukee County Transit System
- City of Milwaukee Department of City Development
- City of Milwaukee Bicycle & Pedestrian Task Force
