NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal hosts ‘pop-up party’ at Lucid Light Lounge after Bucks/Raptors Game 1

MILWAUKEE — NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal will host a “pop-up” party at Lucid Light Lounge Wednesday night, May 15 following the Milwaukee Bucks/Toronto Raptors Eastern Conference Finals matchup.

According to a news release, ladies get in free before 11 p.m.

Lucid Light Lounge features open bar with unlimited drinks and entry, party lights, CO2, balloons, and photography by Alex Evans and music provided by resident DJ Rozario.

Ticket buyers must arrive by 11:30 p.m. to be guaranteed admission.

After 11:30 p.m., non ticket buyers will be allowed in, but if capacity is reached, ticket buyers will have first priority inside as capacity permits. Early arrival is highly suggested! Costumes are highly encouraged.

Officials said there would be extra security on hand.

