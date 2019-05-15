× North Fond du Lac PD investigates disturbance: ‘This wasn’t a random road rage type incident’

NORTH FOND DU LAC — North Fond du Lac Police are investigating a disturbance involving two vehicles that left one of the vehicle occupants with minor injuries and resulted in 80-100 people being evacuated from their homes due to a gas leak. The incident in question happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14.

Officials say the dispatch center received numerous 911 calls reporting vehicles being driven recklessly in the Gaslight Terrace Mobile Home Park. Several callers indicated one of the vehicles was “chasing” the other and “one male hitting another male with his vehicle.” Callers then stated that one of the vehicles had struck a house on Cardinal Court, knocking off the gas meter, and resulting in a gas leak.

NFDL Police Chief Darren Pautsch stated in a news release, “This wasn’t a random road rage type incident. The people in the involved vehicles know one another. At this time, we are working to locate everyone involved and clarify their roles.”

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Sergeant Tim Bakri at 920-906-5555 or to share tips anonymously at 920-906-4777.