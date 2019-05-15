OnePlus 7 Pro: Great phone, even better price tag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rich is in New York City for the launch of the new OnePlus 7 Pro. He's going hands on with the beautiful new android phone which has three cameras on the back - one being a 48 megapixel camera! It also has a front-facing camera for selfies, which pops up right out of the top of the phone. Rich has been using the phone for a few weeks and it has been one of his favorite android phones. It also has a zen mode, which gives you a 20 minute break from your phone as well as a screen recorder.