Police confirm arrest made in May 8 fatal shooting of Orlando Euell near 25th and Pierce

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News on Wednesday, May 15 confirmed police made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that took the life of Orlando Euell near 25th and Pierce on May 8.

Police said charges were being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said Euell, 44, was seated in a parked vehicle when he was shot in Milwaukee’s Mitchell Park neighborhood. Witnesses reported hearing two gunshots and observed Euell being pushed out of the vehicle.

Life-saving measures were performed, but Euell died from his injuries.

