Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson saluted for her years of services to the state

MADISON -- Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson was celebrated on Wednesday, May 15 for her decades of services on the high court.

The gallery present for oral arguments on Wednesday even gave the justice a standing ovation and rousing round of applause.

"I think that Justice Abrahamson's career, and everyone here knows, is one that is remarkable. She started this journey on this court in 1976. Just imagine, not only was she the only woman justice, and the first woman justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, she was the only woman judge in the state, the entire state of the Wisconsin in 1976 when she started this journey," said Justice Ann Walsh Bradley. "I know of no other person who has received more honorary degrees from colleges and universities throughout this country...than Shirley Abrahamson."