Video shows woman push elderly man off bus; victim later died from his injuries

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police have released the shocking video of a woman pushing an elderly man with off of a bus on March 21, 2019, near Fremont and 13th Street.

The elderly man initially refused medical treatment but went to the hospital later that day. On May 3, police were notified that the man had died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and determined a woman had been arguing with people on the bus. When the bus stopped, the victim and woman began arguing and she then pushed him out of the bus.

Currently, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada invests more than $8 million each year in contracted security services – accounting for 177 security officers.

The transit authority said it allocates resources to areas of concern as situations arise.

This situation remains under investigation and homicide detectives are looking for witnesses to the incident.

25-year-old Cadesha Bishop was identified as the suspect and was arrested. She is facing an open murder charge.

The victim was identified as 74-year-old Serge Fournier.

Anyone with any information was urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.