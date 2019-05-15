× Wauwatosa school officials alert parents, their child may have been exposed to chickenpox

WAUWATOSA — Officials in the Wauwatosa School District are alerting parents that a student at Longfellow Middle School was diagnosed with chickenpox over the weekend. In a letter, officials say children may have been exposed between May 8 and May 10.

Officials said in the letter, the “classic symptom of varicella (chickenpox) is an itechy, blister-like rash that turns into scabs. Additional symptoms that may appear 1-2 days before the rash include: fever, tiredness, headache, and loss of appetite.”

That letter offers the following recommendations from the Wauwatosa Health Department.

If your child comes down with symptoms, talk to your child’s health care provider without delay. Tell the health care provider that there was varicella identified in your child’s school and that your child needs to be evaluated. Please keep your child home until the results of the diagnostic testing are known. If your child has not been completely immunized against varicella, we recommend you talk to your child’s health care provider about immunization to protect your child against varicella.

Wauwatosa Health Department nurses are available to answer questions. You are urged to call 414-479-8939 from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays — or contact your health care provider.