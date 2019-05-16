Block party brings out Bucks fans and NBA stars Charles Barkley, Shaq

MILWAUKEE — It was a block party fit for Bucks fans in the Enderis Park neighborhood Thursday evening, May 16. The guest list included retired NBA stars Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal.

The Bucks are fresh off a Game 1 win vs. the Toronto Raptors and excitement is high in the city.

Barkley and Shaq showed up to the party happening on 68th Street — between Burleigh and Center — alongside sportscaster and Milwaukee native, Ernie Johnson.

Barkley received some mad props from Bucks fans after he said the team is going all the way following Game 4 vs. the Boston Celtics.

“The Milwaukee Bucks are going to win the world championship,” Barkley said.

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Game 2 is Friday, May 17 at Fiserv Forum.