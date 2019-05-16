× Driver issued citations following crash involving school bus in Kenosha, no injuries

KENOSHA — A driver was issued citations early Thursday morning, May 16 following a crash involving a school bus and a van in Kenosha. It happened near the intersection of STH 142 and STH 75 around 6:30 a.m.

The school bus involved was transporting two students from Westosha Central High School. No injuries were reported during the investigation of this crash.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that a Dousman Transport Company school bus was southbound on STH 75 making a left turn onto eastbound STH 142. A Grand Caravan traveling northbound on STH 75 stopped at the stop sign for STH 142 and continued north through the intersection as the school bus was finishing its left turn.

Officials say the Grand Caravan struck the school bus, resulting in damage to both vehicles. The operator of the Grand Caravan has been issued citations for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license, failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign, and no insurance.