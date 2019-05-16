Emotional prayer service held to remember slain Appleton firefighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

APPLETON -- It was an emotional night Thursday, May 16, at the Core Church in Appleton. The community came out to show support to fallen Appleton Fire Department Firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard.

The Appleton community gathers at The Core church for a prayer service remembering fallen firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard. pic.twitter.com/zeAOBdjqqq — Ashley Sears (@AshleySears6) May 17, 2019

Lundgaard was killed in a shootout when he responded to a medical emergency at the downtown transit center in Appleton Wednesday evening, May 15. Investigators say a 47-year-old man was having a seizure on a bus and the situation eventually escalated to shots fired.

An Appleton police officer and a female bystander were also shot and are expected to be OK.

"At some point the male displayed a handgun and shots were exchanged between him and our officers," said Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas.

Thursday morning, Lundgaard's body was taken from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office back up to Appleton.

Thursday evening, the community gathered to remember his life.

"There's no easy way, just long-term love. Just being there for people, encouraging them with God's promises," said Pastor Mike Novotny, The CORE church.

A man many at the gathering did not know personally but now will never forget.

"We might be broken. We know there might not be quick solutions, but to know the God of love and compassion is with us through it. I really hope that they leave tonight with that message in their hearts," said Pastor Novotny.

The 47-year-old man who suffered from the medical emergency was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. The Green Bay Police Department is handling the investigation into the shooting.

Lundgaard was a 14-year veteran of the department, and left behind a wife and three young children.