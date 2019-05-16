Fun events taking place in the Deer District even when the Bucks aren’t playing

Posted 10:27 am, May 16, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- The Deer District is the place to be during Bucks games. But Fiserv Forum has tons of fun in store even when the Bucks aren't playing. Dustin Godsey, chief marketing officer with the Milwaukee Bucks, joins Real Milwaukee with a preview of what's coming up.

