× Man accused of killing Manitowoc father, daughter during robbery enters insanity plea

MANITOWOC — A man charged with killing a Manitowoc father and his daughter has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease.

Karl Hess waived a preliminary hearing during a court appearance Wednesday, May 15 in Manitowoc County Circuit Court and entered the plea. WLUK-TV reported a judge ordered a psychiatric exam.

Hess is charged with killing 51-year-old Richard Miller and his 19-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, at their home in September 2018. A complaint said Hess fled with a safe and a wallet from the home.

The 35-year-old defendant was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Hess is due back in court June 19 when the results of the psychiatric exam could be addressed.