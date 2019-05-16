MATC ‘Rev Up’ program pedals students to a better future

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) is revving up students with a new summer program.

The “Rev Up” after school automotive program starts with a cycle class at the Boys & Girls Club on Sherman Boulevard, where students learn about basic hand tools and bike repair. Then students move on to paid job training at Dream Bikes.

The “Rev Up” program aims to help students explore different careers involving bikes and set them up for jobs after graduation.

The final session for the program is at Bublr bikes, Milwaukee’s shared bike program.