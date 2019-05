× Milwaukee police: 20-year-old man reported as critical missing found safe

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says a 20-year-old man reported as critical missing has been found safe.

There was concern after Sofi Rahimuddin was last seen around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 in the area of Washington High School — located on Sherman Boulevard. Police say he is cognitively delayed and does not speak much English.

Again — he has been found safe.