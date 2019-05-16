× NBA warns Milwaukee Bucks fans of counterfeit NBA Playoffs gear

MILWAUKEE — These are exciting times in southeast Wisconsin as the Milwaukee Bucks return to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in years. But NBA officials want you to know, this also means another group in is town — counterfeiters.

A news release from the NBA say the playoffs present the perfect opportunity for counterfeiters to prey on unsuspecting fans looking to support their favorite team.

Since 1992, the NBA has been working with local law enforcement at major NBA events to stop the production and distribution of counterfeit NBA merchandise.

Here are the facts:

The NBA’s purpose behind this initiative is simple: counterfeiting takes money away from official retailers (both team-run and local) and worse, it negatively affects the overall fan experience.

Who wants a t-shirt/jersey that spells “Antetokounmpo” incorrectly and that shrinks four sizes after being washed?

Counterfeiting cheats fans out of the lasting NBA mementos they think they’re paying for.

In fact, these NBA Finals are a major draw in the world of counterfeiting, which results in substantial job losses and hurts businesses that play by the rules.