Plan ahead to park for Bucks game, MATC graduation Friday: ‘Earlier you get here, the better’

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks fan festivities will pick up for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Toronto Raptors in the Deer District Friday, May 17. Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) commencement is also happening downtown at the same time — so the area will be congested. Parking may be difficult.

“We’re excited for everyone who’s celebrating the Bucks, but we want to make sure our students and our guests to have the opportunity to park,” said Tony Tagliavia, MATC spokesman.

MATC’s commencement ceremony will start at 6 p.m. Friday at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The graduation is just a block away from Fiserv Forum, where thousands will cheer on the Bucks — with a watch party starting at 5:30 p.m.

“The earlier you can get here, the better experience you’re going to have,” said Michael Belot, senior VP of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nearly 1,400 students will graduate from MATC.

“We’re just excited for our students. Go Bucks,” said Tagliavia.

Those going to the commencement ceremony will have special parking opportunities in two parking garages, with an email used for entry.

As for Bucks fans?

“We have the Highland garage. We have the 5th Street garage — or you can take a rideshare program,” said Belot.

As thousands head downtown for all types of celebrations — while it will be congested — it’s pretty exciting for the whole city.

“After the graduation, come here and enjoy the game out here in the plaza and hopefully help us cheer on to victory,” said Belot.

Both the Bucks and MATC officials said the best thing one can do is plan ahead and get downtown as early as possible to avoid any congestion or parking issues.