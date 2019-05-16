Police arrest woman accused of kidnapping 4-year-old at McDonald’s, trying to kidnap 2nd boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- A woman suspected of kidnapping a 4-year-old boy and attempting to kidnap a second 4-year-old boy was taken into custody, Los Angeles police said Thursday, May 16.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Maralyn Ramos, was arrested Wednesday night near the intersection of Agatha Street and San Pedro Street in downtown Los Angeles, the LAPD stated in a news release.

Ramos was suspected of grabbing a 4-year-old boy and walking out of a McDonald’s on Olympic Boulevard and Central Avenue on Tuesday.

Ramos was stopped before she could get into a car and let go of the child, the news release stated. She then fled the scene on foot.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, which was released by authorities as they searched for the suspect.

The video showed the suspect picking up the child, walking through the restaurant, and then out a door.

The second incident occurred at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and San Pedro Street on Wednesday.

Ramos allegedly tried to take another 4-year-old boy as he was walking with a family member, but was stopped by a witness.

She then fled the scene on foot, police stated.

Ramos was booked on suspicion of kidnapping and attempted kidnapping.

She was being held on $100,000 bail.