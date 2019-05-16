× Police release names from Darien shooting incident: ‘Our thoughts remain with the affected families’

DARIEN — The Delavan Police Department released on Thursday, May 16 the names of the victims of a shooting incident that unfolded at a Village of Darien home on Monday night. Officials say they have determined what has occurred — but that it will take time to understand why it took place.

Officials released the names of the following:

Evan Brovold, 26, of Delavan — victim of attempted homicide

Jenna Brovold, 29, of Darien — victim of homicide

Casey DePriest, 29, of Darien — suspect, dead from suicide

Delavan police say Evan Brovold is the brother of Jenna Brovold. He has been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries. They also say Jenna Brovold and Casey DePriest had lived together at the Buckingham Court residence prior to their relationship recently ending.

Investigators say it will be months before they receive official results of the autopsies, forensic examination of all electronic devices is completed, and investigative reports are submitted.

Delavan officials said in a news release, “Our thoughts remain with the affected families.”